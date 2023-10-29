Breast cancer is not a death sentence - Rev. Tegbe-Agbo

File photo

Source: GNA

Rev. Mrs. Patricia Akpene Tegbe-Agbo, the National Coordinator of the Women’s Ministry of the Global Evangelical Church, has advised women to debunk the notion that being diagnosed with breast cancer is an automatic death sentence.

She said the misconception had made some women with symptoms shy away from seeking immediate medical attention and either go into hibernation, mourning to an early grave.



"For others, instead of seeking early treatment at health facilities, they resort to prayer camps and resort to drinking concoctions and by the time they go to hospital, their conditions would have been worsened," she said.



Rev. Mrs. Tegbe-Agbo was speaking at the 2023 women’s ministry rally of the Jasikan Presbytery held at the Graceland Chapel on the theme: “A Woman who Pursues Holiness.”



"Beloved, we are Christians and I believe in the healing power of Christ, but we should also not discount the fact that it is that same God who called others to become medical doctors to help us in times such as that," she said.



"Not all breast lumps are cancerous. Many breast lumps are benign (non-cancerous), such as cysts or fibroadenomas. However, any new or unusual breast lump should be evaluated by a healthcare professional," she added.



However, she said breast cancer might not always present with noticeable symptoms in its early stages. Regular screening, including mammograms and self-examinations, is essential for early detection.

Reverend Tegbe-Agbo said while having a family history of breast cancer could increase your risk, many women with breast cancer had no family history of the disease. Other factors, such as age, gender, hormonal factors, and lifestyle, can also influence risk.



The Women’s National Coordinator also encouraged the women to liberate themselves from every self and society-imposed prison and to become the best versions of themselves to the glory of God.



New Presbytery executives led by Madam Rejoice Koka were elected to lead the Presbytery Women’s Ministry for a tenure of four two-year terms.



Rev. Anthony Nkpedzi, the Jasikan Presbytery Chairman, expressed gratitude to God for the lives of the women and encouraged them to inculcate holiness into every area of their lives.



Sections of the programme were facilitated by Mrs. Elisabeth Kesiwaa Anim–Adjornor, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jasikan and The Manager of the Ghana Commercial Bank, Jasikan Branch.



The ceremony was witnessed by Mr. Samuel Ansi, and Mrs. Beauty Yawdea, the male and female representatives on the Synod Committee respectively, some Pastors and their Spouses.