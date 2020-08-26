Regional News

Breastfeeding boosts babies’ immune system - Health promoter

Nursing mothers urged to breastfeed properly

A health promoter, Madam Augustina Akrasi, has advised nursing mothers that proper breastfeeding boosts the immune system of babies and makes them very strong to fight not only infantile diseases but even the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Madam Akrasi who works at the Public Health Unit (PHU) of the Sunyani Regional Hospital, gave the advice when she was educating nursing mothers on the importance of breastfeeding and personal hygiene at the weighing centre of the PHU on Tuesday.



She stressed that breast milk was very nutritious and made babies healthier and free from diseases and therefore urged nursing mothers to religiously follow ante-natal rules to breastfeed their babies well.

Touching on preventive measures against the COVID-19, Madam Akrasi said besides the adherence to and compliance with directives and protocols, observing personal hygiene remains an effective primary preventive measure against the virus disease for the health and safety of nursing mothers and babies.



In addition, eating a well-balanced diet with much intake of fruits and vegetables also helps to boost the immune system well, she said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.