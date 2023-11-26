Breman Asikuma residents boo Bryan Acheampong over false road construction claims

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong

Tensions have flared in Breman Asikuma, in the Central Region, as residents expressed their dissatisfaction with the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, after he made claims about the government’s infrastructural development in the area, specifically roads.

After making such claims, the minister faced a chorus of boos during a public event over the government's purported road construction achievements in the area, a GHOne post on X has shown.



The unrest happened during a community meeting where the agriculture minister highlighted the government’s initiatives in the area.



However, instead of applause, the minister was met with disapproving boos from a significant section of the audience.



The residents in the video shared by GHOne on X, were heard hooting and clapping ‘away,’ signifying their disapprovement of the claims made by Bryan Acheampong.



The boos were so loud that it disrupted the program for a while.

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the incident in the video below





Breman asikuma residents boo at agric minister over claims government has constructed roads in the area.#GHOneNews pic.twitter.com/SvuEehzgyL — GHOne TV (@GHOneTV) November 26, 2023

WN/AE





Watch this episode of The Lowdown to get all the knowledge about acquiring shares in a company:



