Bribe Allegations: Back claims with evidence or shut up – Asenso-Boakye

Francis Asenso-Boakye is the Minister of Works and Housing

The Member of Parliament for Bantama and Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has described allegations of him taking bribes from business people who want to meet the President as baseless.

Kennedy Agyapong had before the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries alleged that Asenso-Boakye demanded $20,000 from a businessman who wanted to have a meeting with President Akufo-Addo.



He said that was the stock in trade of the Minister, who was once a Deputy Chief of Staff and therefore such a corrupt individual should not be voted for



But speaking in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, Asenso-Boakye indicated that those allegations do not hold water.

He said it is shocking that such allegations are levelled against him considering the fact that his duties at the Jubilee House did not include scheduling of business people who visited the President.



“Anytime that someone mentions this because it is a fabrication and a deliberate attempt to soil my hard-won reputation, they use somebody outside the country. I hear some Indians; let them come. Recently, some white guy from nowhere who can’t be traced…I’ve not done that,” he said.