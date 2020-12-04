Bribe video: You’re more dangerous and deceitful than the serpent – Obiri Boahen to NDC

Nana Obiri Boahen, Deputy General of the ruling New Patriotic Party

The Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic (NPP) Boahen Nana Obiri has described actors in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as dangerous and deceitful characters who are more than the serpent.

“Even a serpent is even not as dangerous as the NDC. You leave them because by a week today, the matter will vanish naturally and they will be quiet. If you have been a victim of the NDC, you would know that they are more dangerous than the serpent”. Nana Obiri Boahen said this in an interview with Kumasi-based Nhyira FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Lawyer Obiri Boahen’s comment comes after the NDC’s National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi aired an alleged video of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo receiving a bribe of $40,000 in a brown envelope



Management of Adom TV has however rendered an unqualified apology to the President for allowing Mr Sammy Gyamfi to air the video on their channel.



After the release of the video, some key actors of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) like Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah have denied the claim by the NDC saying the incident happened in the year 2016 and cannot be attributed to bribery and corruption.

However, speaking to Papa Nyameke, the private legal practitioner indicated that spreading fake news on personalities by Mr Sammy Gyamfi and his NDC party is something usual for them hence he is not perturbed.



He went further to describe the NDC as “desperate” saying it possible for them to say that God has vacated His throne for Satan and that they will provide a video to prove their claim.



“Me, in particular, I’m not moved by some of these things. Because I know that there is no truth in what they are saying because I have been associated with the man (Akufo-Addo) and I know the man”. Lawyer Obiri Boahen said.



Nana Obiri Boahen also denied claims the President took the money while in office as the President but revealed it was taken as a campaign donation prior to the 2016 polls