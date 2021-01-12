Bribery saga: The Member who was called by the judge is alive, I’ll prove evidence if need be – Muntaka

Mohammed-Muntaka Mubarak, Asawase Constituency

Asawase lawmaker Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka has said he will be able to adduce evidence to support his allegation that a justice of the Supreme Court attempted to bribe some National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament to vote for Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye during the election of the Speaker for the 8th Parliament.

The former Youth and Sports Minister said the member who was called by the justice is alive hence, the evidence will be made available if it becomes necessary to do so.



During the keenly contested elections in the chamber, the eventual winner, Mr Alban Bagbin polled 138 votes whereas former Speaker Professor Mike Oquaye polled 136.



There was 1 spoilt ballot.



He told Joy News Sunday, January 10 while discussing issues regarding the election of a speaker for the 8th Parliament that “There was one that was led by, I mean so shamefully, a Supreme Court judge [who] called a colleague lady, telling her what they will give her, she has children [and] they will take care of her children; she can take fuel from the filling station for the four years.”



He reiterated his allegation on Citi TV Monday, January 11.



He said “The former Majority Leader, the Leader of Government business over the weekend was accusing the NDC’s side that we were bribing Members on their side.

“I said no, if you are talking about bribing then find out who and who were calling members from my side. And then, I went forward to say that I can tell you if he cares to know, even some members of the Supreme Court were calling members of my side.



“One of the people that they called, they were promising her all manner of things, that she should mention her price. I don’t take what I say lightly, I have heard people saying all manner of things, we know what we are doing and we know what we are holding.”



When asked whether he will be able to adduce evidence to that effect, he said “Definitely we will provide all those things, the call that he made, the time that the call was made and everything is there, so it is not in doubt.



“ If it comes to the probe of all the things that happened on that day I am sure if it becomes necessary and it comes up,. Obviously it will be made known, the Member on my side who was approached is alive, she is not dead.”



Meanwhile, a United States-based Ghanaian professor and lawyer, Kwesi Asare, has said the allegations must be investigated thoroughly.



Reacting to this development, Prof Asare said in a Facebook post on Monday, January 11 that “Hon. Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak bribery allegation involving judges, if true, is extremely serious and merits an immediate, professional and thorough investigation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, an investigation is a truth-seeking device. It does not presume the allegations to be true or false.



“ It merely seeks to uncover the truth, protect the innocent, expose the guilty or falsehood peddling and protect the integrity of the affected institution.



“There is no reason to be against an investigation or to condition it on names being provided, as such names could tend out have no basis.



“At this point, only statements made under oath and subject to examination by experts will suffice and determine the scope of the inquiry.”



