BridgeView Resort to sue 'customer' for alleged defamation and assault

Managers of Akosombo-based BridgeView Resort have served notice through their counsel, Adomi Advisory Group, PLLC, of an impending suit against one Peace Dogbatsey, over a recent incident at the hotel that found its way onto social media.

A woman who claims to have made a booking online for two nights to celebrate her marriage anniversary with her husband at the facility on August 8, 2023, left the hotel disappointed after an altercation with managers of the facility.



The woman said the room they were given was not exactly what she had booked online, but an attempt to speak to the hotel about their frustration culminated in total disrespect from hotel staff.



In the end, the hotel refunded her money of more than GHS5,000 through the online booking platform Expedia which reflected in her account afterwards.



The woman in a Facebook post said they were forced to pay for another hotel after leaving BridgeView Resort in anger and disappointment.



But the Resort in a statement released on Friday, August 11, 2023, apologized to all guests who were disrupted by the incident, while clarifying the misunderstanding.

It also presented a different account of the incident, suggesting that the customer was at fault and had overly reacted to the point of threatening to give them a bad review online, which she eventually executed.



Despite the hotel's response and explanation, there has been a back and forth about the matter on social media, with many social media users supporting the woman against the hospitality facility.



In a statement copied to Ghanaweb on Monday, August 14, 2023, the hotel's counsel, Adomi Advisory Group, PLLC, hinted that they will sue the woman for attempted assault, defemation and libel.



According to them, the woman who claims to have been treated unfairly, attempted to assault one of the hotel workers.



The legal rep explained that the action has become necessary to discourage the practice where individuals easily find it convenient to run down businesses using social media without any valid basis.

"In an era marked by the widespread use of social media, BridgeView acknowledges the rising concern of instances where individuals, companies, and small businesses become targets of online bullying. Often, these entities find themselves without the necessary resources and evidence to effectively counter such allegations. While the court of public opinion on social media might not necessarily require concrete proof, the legal system mandates that every allegation must be substantiated with evidence."



"A distressing incident came to light involving Ms. Dogbatsey, a guest at BridgeView, who attempted to physically assault the Hotel’s front desk manager. This incident occurred due to a situation where Ms. Dogbatsey was provided with the room reserved according to her booking. However, upon arriving at the premises, she demanded an alternative room. Despite management's earnest attempts to accommodate her needs, their efforts proved unsuccessful. Regrettably, Ms. Dogbatsey has chosen to deliberately tarnish the hotel's reputation across multiple social media platforms" the statement noted.



It said the hotel has "compelling evidence" to prove their case in court beyond the views expressed on social media by the woman and members of the public.



"In spite of offering Ms. Dogbatsey the opportunity to apologize to BridgeView’s staff and valued guests, this attempt at reconciliation remains unfulfilled. The gravity of this action has compelled Bridgeview to pursue further measures, resulting in criminal complaints for attempted assault. As a result, BridgeView is initiating a legal proceeding against Ms. Dogbatsey. This lawsuit will encompass charges related to attempted assault, libel, and defamation. Importantly, each claim presented in this lawsuit will be meticulously supported by compelling evidence throughout the trial process."



