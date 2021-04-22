Bridget Otoo explains why she dragged NAM 1 into Akuapem Poloo’s jail sentence

Following the incarceration of Akuapem Poloo into 90 days prison custody, Bridget Otoo, former TV3 journalist, expressed her upset publicly that even Nana Appiah Mensah (aka NAM1), CEO of defunct gold dealership company MenzGold, was going about freely and posting on his social media handles as if there was nothing at stake.

In a tweet, she indicated that “NAM1 is still free and doing Instagram post. A man described by the state as a scammer.”



She claims the actions of NAM1, “has killed people, rendered thousands jobless and some are at the point of suicide!”



NAM1, who was not happy by the tweet of the journalist-turned-businesswoman replied:



“Stop Misleading the public. Even on a foreign land I was acquitted and discharged, a decision that was affirmed by the Appeals Court and the Supreme Court. FYI: my granny wasn’t the presiding judge. Back home, I pleaded NOT GUILTY and I’m having my day in Court.”



Subsequently, speaking on Starr Chat on Starr FM on Wednesday, April 21, monitored by GhanaWeb, Bridget Otoo explained that NAM1’s case in court has been so slow yet Akuapem Poloo’s case was dealt with swiftly just because there were vested interests.

“So, when people are interested in the case, somehow, they get to the end of it but when there is no interest or lawyers are playing legal gymnastics or play delay tactics; something they do deliberately… NAM1’s case looks like it’s a deliberate thing,” Bridget Otoo told Nana Aba Anamoah.



“Is the state interested in recovering? Are we interested in all those who have died, families who have lost their jobs; when you watch the news and see the old man who said all my savings, my retirement has gone into that, are we interested in that?”



When prompted by the host that all those who were saving at MenzGold were warned, Bridget Otoo replied that she was aware but was quick to add “what saddens me is that, celebrities; he’s bought everybody…”



She stated that instead of investing at MenzGold, she will rather buy kelewele (chopped ripe fried plantain) and eat.



Bridget Otoo explained further that she was once approached by a MenzGold staff to invest but upon investigations, she realized that the whole MenzGold operation was a scam and so many fell victim.

“But somehow we want to celebrate a con-artist because he’s paid music artistes and movie stars - but they are all quiet,” she said.



She noted that if the celebrities have applied pressure on the justice system like the way they did with Akuapem Poloo’s case, there would have been some justice by now.



“I think he takes advantage of it…. I knew from the get-go that it was a Ponzi scheme…this is the reason I brought this man in. I want the state to be quick about it, finish the civil case and prosecute him... I am angry that he is walking about freely; I am so upset, I am even upset that we allow such a person to scam anybody in the first place. How did he; how; is it because he quotes the Bible?” Bridget Otoo wondered.



