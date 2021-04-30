Bridget Otoo takes EC to the cleaners on EU EOM report on the 2020 elections

Bridget Otoo

An activist of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) has expressed her disappointment in Ghana’s Electoral Commission(EC).

The Electoral Commission in a post shared on its social media pages thanked the European Union Observer Mission for the 2020 election for their report of the 2020 election.



However, the Electoral Commission said it does not agree with portions of the report.



“The Electoral Commission thanks the EU EOM for its report on the 2020 General Elections. While the Commission appreciates the overall feedback and ranking, it does not agree with some aspects of the report.”

But reacting to the Electoral Commission’s position on the report, Bridget Otoo who is a known activist of the NDC expressed her disappointment in the electoral commission for indicating that it does not agree with some aspects of the report.



According to her, the Electoral Commission is not justified to indicate that it does not agree with some aspects of the report when they superintended over an election that cost the lives of some eight persons.



She said “Defensive mode! I’ve never seen an EC so embarrassing. You are looking for praises because you think it was flawless? An election that resulted in deaths!!!!!!”