Bright Paul Mintah elected Presiding Member for Ga East Municipal Assembly

Hon. Paul Mintah

Source: GEMA

The Assembly Member for Kwabenya Electoral Area, Hon. Bright Paul Mintah, has been elected the Presiding Member (PM) of the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA) at a special General Assembly Meeting held on Friday, February 23, 2024, at the Conference Room of the Assembly at Abokobi.

Hon. Mintah, who stood unopposed, secured thirteen (13) out of the fourteen (14) members present and voting.



Speaking after his election, the new presiding member pledged to support the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and the staff to work assiduously to improve the developmental status of the municipality.

“I know our main developmental challenges are poor roads, sanitation and security, and I will collaborate with the MCE, heads of departments and institutions to help address these challenges," he stated.



Hon. Bright Paul Mintah succeeds Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum, former Assembly Member for Haatso, having served as PM for four (4) consecutive terms.