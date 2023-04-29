6
Menu
News

Bright Simons reacts to viral photo of textbook with questions on national cathedral

Bright Simons 00 Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons

Sat, 29 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has reacted to a viral photo of a book page from a primary school book that raises questions about the construction of Ghana's national cathedral.

The said photo captured some questions with objective answers about the National Cathedral.

In his tweet, the vice president of IMANI criticised the framing of the questions which according to him should be the focus of what appears to be people's anger about the development.

“I am shocked that Ghanaians are angry because the National Cathedral debate has apparently found its way into a textbook of sorts. What they SHOULD be angry about is the poor framing of questions 290 & 291 & answers choices,” the tweet said.

The viral photo of a book since it emerged, has sparked conversations on social media with many questioning the objective of the questions and how that politics appears to be creeping subtly into the educational system, even at the basic level.

Below are some reactions to his tweet:\











NW/WA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Galamsey report: Ken Agyapong’s lawyer accuses Kwaku Baako of perjury
Prepare for price hikes on some goods from May 1 – GUTA to Ghanaians
NPP activist disproves Ken Agyapong's 'Akufo-Addo appointing northerners' claim
Sammy Gyamfi 'schools' presidential staffer on social interventions
Adams Mahama murder case: AG reacts to verdict delivered by jury
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho