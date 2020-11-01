Bright Simons speaks on dismissal of PPA boss

Bright Simons

Honorary Vice President of Imani Africa Mr Bright Simons had noted that nothing would have happened to the dismissed Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) Adjenim Boateng Adjei if investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni had not put his reputation on the line.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has terminated, with immediate effect, the appointment of Adjenim Boateng Adjei CEO of the PPA.



This was contained in a letter dated Friday, October 30, 2020.



The decision follows the submission of a report to President Akufo-Addo by the Commissioner of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) on a conflict of interest investigations initiated against Mr Adjei.



It emanated from an investigative work by Manasseh over some contracts sanctioned by the Authority.



President Akufo-Addo had suspended the PPA boss following a broadcast of the work titled ‘Contracts for Sale’ in August.



The CHRAJ report had concluded that Mr Adjei had put himself in a position where his personal interests conflicted with the performance of his functions as CEO and board member of PPA.

“Having satisfied himself of the fact that the recommendation made by CHRAJ is properly motivated and well-founded, the President has expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Mr Joseph Whittal and CHRAJ for the thorough and methodical manner in which the matter has been addressed,” a release issued by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, said on Friday.



Mr Adjei had issued contracts via a company he co-owned through single-source and restrictive tendering to the “highest bidder”.



Aspects of the investigative work relating to potential acts of corruption were referred to the Office of Special Prosecutor for action. The Prosecutor is yet to come out with his report



Speaking on this matter in a tweet, Bright Simons said “Had Manasseh not spent his own resources to expose this PPA mess, putting his reputation on the line, no one would have done anything about it. Not the thousands of politically active persons & groups.



“And not the Govt Agencies. It should be clear who gives a hoot about Ghana.”





