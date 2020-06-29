Politics

Bring K.T Hammond to book, Voltarians lives matter! - Nana Ofori Owusu fumes

Director of Operations of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Nana Ofori Owusu has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo not to sit unconcerned over the comments made by Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa constituency, K.T Hammond.

Nana Ofori Owusu says K.T Hammond should be brought to book for his statements against the people of Volta Region.



According to him, "K.T Hammond's statement is a dangerous statement that this man must be brought to book".



K.T Hammond's response to military deployment in Volta Region



As Ghanaians prepare for the new voters' registration exercise on Tuesday, June 30, some parts of the Volta Region are already heavily guarded by the Military force.



The Military presence in the Volta Region has raised a few eyebrows as the residents question why there should be a heavy security protection in the Region.



Giving reasons for the Military deployment, Hon. K.T Hammond noted that due to the close relationship between Voltarians and citizens of Togo, there is the feeling that some people who are not citizens of Ghana but are along the Ghana-Togo land might stealthily participate in the upcoming registration exercise.

He explained that “the military is at the Aflao border to make sure you vote if you are a Ghanaian and if you have the constitutional right to vote. That’s all there is. They are not electoral officers, but they are peacekeeping forces. They are keeping the peace. They [Togolese] walk into the [Volta Region] and come out normally but they are not Ghanaians. When they walk in there, they can do whatever they do so I guess that is the reason for that''.



Voltarians' Lives Matter



But Nana Ofori Owusu has likened the comments by K.T Hammond to racism.



To him, K.T Hammond is fanning ethnocentric chaos among the people of Ghana and wants him to be severely punished.



Nana Ofori Owusu believes the MP's statement have the potency to spark tribal conflicts.



"We have our African brothers and sisters in America and other places that black lives matter. That people, just because you're black (the pigmentation of your skin color), people attack you and kill you; are we saying that we're going to do the same thing in Ghana here? That the people of Voltarian, because you're Voltarian origin, somehow we have suspicion against you as a person because, of no fault of yours, you were born into a certain place. Are we now going to point fingers at people who are our Ghanaian brothers and sisters? Voltarians' lives matter. Voltarians' lives, they matter," he exclaimed on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.

