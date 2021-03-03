Bring an aeroplane and fly out all homosexuals to the US - Wontumi tells Joe Biden

Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako

Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Benard Antwi Boasiako known popularly as Chairman Wontumi has called on President of the United States of America Joe Biden to fly all homosexuals in Ghana to the United States of America.

There is immense pressure from donor countries on African leaders to legalize same sex marriage in their countries.



But speaking on Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, Chairman Wontumi indicated that if the Europeans and Americans like homosexuals, they can as well bring an aeroplane to the country and take all homosexuals out of the country.



To him, this will prove the love for homosexuals by especially the President of the United States of America Joe Biden.

He said “President Joe Biden should come for all the gays in Ghana. America has a vast land and he can house all of them there”.



“Instead of giving us $50 billion to develop he (Biden) is telling us another thing. We are in Africa and we know our needs and wants. Currently, we don’t need gays we need cash. I am pleading to him through his ambassador to give us money to develop our nation”, Chairman Wontumi added.