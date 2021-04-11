Bring back the spirit of communalism - Alajo North Assembly Member calls on Ghanaians

The Assembly Member for the Alajo North Electoral Area in the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly, Ibrahim Halidu is appealing to people to bring back the communal spirit and embark on regular clean-up exercises in their communities.
He believes keeping the environment clean would help prevent the outbreak of communicable diseases like diarrhoea and cholera.
Mr Halidu made this passionate appeal when he led residents of Alajo North Electoral Area today in a massive clean-up exercise in the area where they desilted choked gutters and swept the
He also believes engaging in communal labour helps to accelerate the pace of development in our communities
He used the opportunity to thank all those who supported the exercise especially Alhaji Mohammed Quaye, the Municipal Chief Executive, Eugenia Agbeyanga, Municipal Coordinating Director and her team, Hudu Ismail, the Presiding Member, Harry Otu Hesse, the Alajo-Pigfar Zonal Council Chairman, Adams Yunus, Assembly Member for Akuandor Electoral Area and Alajo North Unit Committee Members.
