General News

Bring others onboard to fight coronavirus – CDD boss urges Akufo-Addo

Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement at CDD-Ghana, Dr Kojo Pumpuni Asante

Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement at the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Dr Kojo Pumpuni Asante, has urged the President to adopt a Co-Leadership Strategy to effectively fight the pandemic.

Co-leadership, Dr Asante explained in an article, involves tapping into the knowledge and expertise of both state and non-state actors in the fight against the coronavirus.



“Ghana is in a precarious situation in terms of the rate of spread of the COVID-19 virus. At the same time, we have no option but to hold elections come 7th December 2020. It means activities in the electoral calendar such as the voter registration exercise would have to be implemented.



“To reduce the spread of the virus and ensure the country avoids a constitutional crisis, the Executive must adopt a Co-Leadership Strategy by bringing several non-State actors political parties, traditional authorities, religious leaders, CSOs, media and the creative arts together to support an enhanced engagement strategy. Citizens should support the financing of testing for health workers, students and essential State workers. Government should also review its policies on the use of RDTs and allow private hospitals to support testing,” Dr Asante stated in the article.

Read the full article below.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.