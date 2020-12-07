Bring us military men - Ayalolo voters to EC

Voters in Odododiodio constituency are calling for military intervention

Voters within the Aayalolo primary polling station in the Odododiodio Constituency are calling for military intervention to help manage queues at the centre.

According to an eye-witness report, voters arrived at the centre very early but the movement hasn’t been encouraging.



"We are pleading with you people, we are not fighting or anything of that sort but it would have been proper for at least two soldiers to be added to the only policeman here, if the military personnel were to be holding a gun or cane nobody will try crossing the queue.” He said



"The queue has been stagnant since 6 am this morning till now nothing has been done to tackle the issue.”

"The policeman here is unable to do anything he said."



"If they have no respect for the police then please bring us military personnel he added."