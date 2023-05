Passengers on board were however assured that the flight will continue

A British Airways flight BA81 flight from London to Accra was diverted to save a passenger onboard who was critically ill.

According to a 3news report, the plane made a stop at Barcelona on Monday, May 22 after it was realised that the said passenger needed immediate medical attention.

Passengers on board were however assured that the “flight will continue to Accra” shortly after the stop.