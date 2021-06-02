British High Commisioner visits Adaklu

The British High commissioner to Ghana paid a courtesy call on Togbega Gbogbi Atsa V

Source: Rexford Darko, Contributor

The British High commissioner to Ghana, His Excellency Iain Walker visited Adaklu last Saturday as part of his tour to the Volta Region.

He said that his emotional attachment to the Region could be traced to the grandfather of his wife who stayed in Ghana in the 1940s and was one of the structural engineers who built the famous Adomi Bridge in Ghana.



He made these remarks when he paid a courtesy call on Togbega Gbogbi Atsa V and climbed the Adaklu Mountain.



"It was very refreshing when I was driving over the Adomi Bridge. I really think it’s important that we must understand the history of our culture; the good, the bad and even though the history of UK in Ghana is not all that good and for that reason, I care so much about Ghana."



He made mention of the fact that the Adaklu Mountain as isolated as it is looked so amazing and would love to hear the history that surrounds it and the good people of Adaklu. He was presented with some beautiful artifacts by Togbega Gbogbi Atsa V who is the Paramount Chief of Adaklu Traditional Area and the President of the Adaklu Traditional Council.

On His part, Togbega expressed his profound gratitude for his visit to Adaklu. He seized the opportunity to introduce to His Excellency to the tourism potential of Adaklu and its arable lands for agribusiness that has not been fully tapped into.



He appealed for support to develop the mountain as an unparalleled tourist centre for the area and the Region at large. “There is currently a research underway to establish that the Adaklu Mountain is the highest mountain in Ghana,” he added



The District Chief Executive, Phanuel Donkor Kadey, welcomed His Excellency the High Commissioner and said that his care for the region should transcend just the visit and give birth to deep relations that could bring about development to the Area. He said that His government is ready to support good initiatives and would not leave out that of the UK's, tailored to his Area.



Also in attendance were Akosua Love Kpedekpo, a royal Princess of the area and a government appointee of the District, Togbe Agbogbada I, a Divisional Chief of Adaklu and the Dufia of Adaklu Anfoe, kingsmen and other members of His Excellency’s team.