Broadcast journalist donates sanitary pads to JHS girls in Techiman

Ahwenie Nana Yaa Afrah, a broadcast journalist with Techiman-based Radio Link, has donated sanitary pads to the girls at Atabourso M/A JHS in the Techiman South Municipality of the Bono East Region.

The act is a part of the broadcaster's attempts to recognize Menstrual Hygiene Day this year.



She disclosed that the donation had been long-planned and that the Lord had now made it possible for her to help the underprivileged and defenseless adolescent females.



She revealed that because she comes from a modest background, she can relate to how difficult it is for young girls to purchase sanitary products at that time of the month.



She said she would like to donate sanitary pads to young women and underprivileged girls in the future.



Nana Yaa Afrah, who also serves as the leader of the NAYAF Ministry, made a passionate plea for organizations and individuals to support the underprivileged in our societies.

She thanked Hon. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsa, Member of Parliament (MP) for Techiman South, for his unwavering support towards the pupils.



She counsels the pupils to develop interest in saving money so they can purchase sanitary pads for themselves when they are on their period. She advised the girls to save 50 pesewas per day to aid them with their requirements rather than requesting pads from males, which could result in early pregnancies.



The girl child coordinator, Madam Rebecca Gyeduaa Ameyaw, accepted the donation on behalf of the pupils and the authorities of the school and thanked the journalist for her kindness to the adolescent girls.



The benefitted pupils themselves conveyed their sincere gratitude to the broadcaster for helping them.