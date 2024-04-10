Broken-hearted man dies after throwing himself into Pra River

File photo

A 37-year-old man, Kwame Adomako, has died after jumping into the Pra River at Twifo Praso in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region.

Information gathered by Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan indicates that the incident happened a few weeks after his girlfriend broke up with him following a heated misunderstanding between them.



According to the Assembly member for the Twifo Kokoase electoral area, Daniel Afriyie, a few weeks after the separation, the deceased suddenly began to behave abnormally, leaving many neighbours to believe that he suffered a broken heart.



As of the time of filing this report on Wednesday, the man was yet to be found in the river.



The Adontenhene of Twifo Daaman, Nana Kwasi Baidoo, disclosed in an interview that the man went to the police station without committing any crime and forced the police officers on duty to put him in police custody.

He was thrown out of the police station because he hadn’t committed any crime.



After he was thrown out of the police station, he quickly rushed to the Pra River and threw himself into the river.



Residents told the reporter that the deceased had invested heavily in his girlfriend and suspected he took his life out of pain.