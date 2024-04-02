Bryan Acheampong made reckless and dangerous comments, he should be arrested – Analyst

Security analyst, Adib Saani

Security analyst Adib Saani has described Bryan Acheampong, the MP for Abetifi, as a reckless, immature, and irresponsible politician who must be dealt with per the law.

Mr Saani was reacting to the MP's comments that the NPP would not hand over power to the NDC after the 2024 presidential election.



Bryan Acheampong reiterated his comments last year that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would not win the 2024 general elections.



He noted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was not prepared to hand over power to the NDC.



"Last year, I stood here in Mpraeso and said that whether the NDC likes it or not, they will never win the December 7 polls, and therefore, the NPP will not hand over power to them because they cannot win the elections. If you cannot win elections, why do you want power to be given to you at all costs?



"As at that time I made the statements, Ghana was confronted with economic challenges that made it difficult for contractors to do their work, unable to continue Agenda 111 projects, among others," Mr Acheampong said.

Reacting to this, the security analyst said the MP made irresponsible comments and must be punished.



He maintained that the comments were against the principles of democracy and retrogressive.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, Adib Saani said, "Ghanaian voters do not want you; there is nothing you can do to change that.



"It is not in Bryan Acheampong's place to determine whether to hand over power or not. Ghanaians have the final say. What he said is dangerous for our democracy. He talks anyhow. I don't think we should take him seriously. He is an irresponsible, reckless, and immature politician.



"We have to stop this form of retrogressive politics we engage in... This is not a flood for our democracy as a people. We have made gains, and so we should not allow some of these reckless politicians to take us back. He does not have the power to determine who takes over power in 2025."

He added that some people could be influenced by what the MP said, act on it, and engage in unlawful activities, which could lead to serious crises.



He said that if the opposition also reacts, the country would be destabilised.



"That is why I am admonishing the police to prove the matter. This is not the first time he has made these comments. What he said has destabilising effects, especially when the political scene is getting heated ahead of the 2024 general elections," he said.



