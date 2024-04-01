Bryan Acheampong resurrects 'NPP will not hand over power to NDC' comment

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong

The Member of Parliament for the Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong, has reiterated his remarks from 2023, that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming 2024 general elections, citinewsroom.com reports.

According to the media outlet, although Bryan Acheampong acknowledges the current economic challenges in the country, he said the NPP remains committed to revitalising the economy and making sure that Ghanaians are impacted positively to retain the party in office.



The Abetifi MP questioned why a party that cannot win elections would want to be handed over power, adding that the NPP was not ready to hand over power to them, (NDC).



“Last year, I stood here in Mpraeso and said that whether NDC likes it or not they will never win the 2024 polls. If you don’t win an election, will power be handed over to you? We will not hand it over to them today or tomorrow,” he reiterated.



He continued “As at that time I made the statements, Ghana was confronted with economic challenges. Food inflation was around 61%. Inflation was around 55%. The prices of cement and iron rods went up. Contractors said because of the IMF program, they were not going to work.



“Agenda 111 projects came to a standstill. The dollar prices went up as high as GH¢19.00. Even at the time, in 2020, when we were in difficulty, the NDC was thinking that because we were in difficulty, Ghanaians were going to vote against the NPP. But I told you that before we will vote in the next election, the economy will be restored and Ghanaians will see the good works of the NPP government."

What Bryan Acheampong said in April 2023



Bryan Acheampong, after a walk dubbed “Walk to Build A Better Ghana,” with a multitude of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters at Mpreaso-Kwahu in the Eastern Region on Saturday, April 8, 2023, stated that the ruling NPP will never hand over power to the opposition NDC in 2025.



He cautioned that the NPP would show the NDC that they have the “men” should they try to use threats and violence in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



“The NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, violence, and foolishness in the 2024 election, we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men.



“We have the men. It will never happen that we, the NPP, will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remain in government at all cost,” he said.

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



VKB/AE