Bryan Acheampong spent 4 years in US Air Force, active for 3 months - Records

Bryan Acheampong is MP for Abetifi and agric minister

US-based social media broadcaster, Kevin Taylor on Sunday, April 10 published documents relating to the American military service of Abetifi Member of Parliament, Bryan Acheampong.

Taylor shared the documents he claims to have gotten from the US military's National Personnel Records Center [National Archives] through the Freedom of Information Act, FOIA, on Facebook.



Some of the released information showed that the MP, who doubles as agric minister served in the US Air Force for four years - between MAY 31, 2005 - MARCH 1, 2009.



He was, however, active from JULY 5, 2006 - SEPTEMBER 12, 2006, the document added.



As part of information releasable under the Act, other details released were as follows



a. The MP's status is given as "DISCHARGED"



b. His assignment and geographical location was also given as NATIONAL GUARD RHODES ISLAND.

c. Bryan, the document stated was trained at FUELS APPRENTICE SCHOOL.



d. With respect to medals and decorations, Bryan received two - AIR FORCE TRAINING RIBBON - NATIONAL DEFENSE SERVICE MEDAL and GLOBAL WAR ON TERRORISM SERVICE MEDAL.



e. His service duration was given as MAY 31, 2005 - MARCH 1, 2009. He was, however, active from JULY 5, 2006 - SEPTEMBER 12, 2006.







Purported Certificate saga



The latest information comes days after a purported US Air Force certificate of Acheampong was published by opposition members on social media to call out the MP for some controversial political comments, further details of his days as a military man has emerged.

The certificate was first shared by National Communications officer of the National Democratic Congress [NDC], Sammy Gyamfi in his response to a recent political 'boom' by Acheampong, who is also Member of Parliament for Abetifi.



Addressing a New Patriotic Party [NPP] rally in the Eastern Region on Saturday, April 8, the minister said his party was never going to relinquish power to the opposition National Democratic Congress after the 2024 General Elections.



The MP's comment has attracted a lot of backlash especially from members of the NDC daring him and others to try rigging the upcoming polls.



Sammy Gyamfi in reacting to the comments via a Facebook post, described them as "ludicrous tantrums."



He attached two photos, one of the said certificate and the other a brochure of the US Air Force in which Acheampong is captured along with others.



Gyamfi, through his post also stressed the importance of sovereignty to drive home the point that power rested with the people and not with a political party.

He also took a swipe at the military background of the minister who served for two years in the US Air Force.



Check the certificate and brochure page below:











Bryan Acheampong's outburst at Kwahu



Bryan Acheampong is on record as saying the governing New Patriotic Party will do everything within its means to win the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), therefore, his party will go to the election fully prepared.



He stated that the NPP has the men to match the opposition boot for boot during the 2024 polls.



Addressing party faithful after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, 2023, Bryan Acheampong stressed that "We will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections...It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power."



SARA