Bryan Acheampong was only possessed by 'gbeshie' - Allotey Jacobs

Bernard Allotey Jacobs says he finds nothing wrong with Mr. Byran Acheampong's controversial statements that have aroused political sentiments.

The Minister for Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, speechifying before a mammoth NPP supporters, stated emphatically that there is no way the NPP will hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



"If the NDC dares to use threats, violence and foolishness in the 2024 election, we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men," he stated.



He also stressed the "NDC party will collapse...We will show them that we have the men. We have the men!...We will make sure NPP remains in government at all cost”.



After making these statements, Mr. Bryan Acheampong has been bombarded with a barrage of criticisms with particularly the NDC petitioning the IGP to arrest him.



Reacting to the issue during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Allotey Jacobs exclaimed that he doesn't "see anything wrong with what Bryan Acheampong said".

To him, Mr. Bryan Acheampong was possessed by what he called "gbeshie" to pep his party supporters up.



"It could be that he was possessed by 'gbeshie' and in one way or other was motivating their footsoldiers because of their large crowd which the other party never expected the NPP, their Unity walk, would have such a crowd," he stated.



He also described Bryan Acheampong's comments as a political strategy to debilitate the National Democratic Congress.



Narrating how he used to mobilize NDC footsoldiers to politically attack their opponents, Allotey Jacobs said; "We can group our footsoldiers and brief them as to what to say on a particular station. We tell our serial callers to tow a certain line. I mean it is organizational strategy; communicational strategy. So, Bryan Acheampong also felt that let me motivate my people because sometimes when you see the crowd, something we call in Ga 'gbeshie' could arrest you."



