Budget of Attorney-General woefully inadequate - John Kumah

Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah

Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah has made a strong case for the Attorney-General’s office describing their budget allocation as woefully inadequate.

He said the government has allocated GHC133 million as compared to the GHC146 million it was given in 2020.



He described this as inadequate considering the work lawyers at the Ministry do.



He indicated that the lawyers at the office are working so hard to ensure that they protect the public purse and they successfully prevented a judgement debt of GHC598 billion.



“And so, if they are protecting the public purse, we would have to give them the needed budget for them to work efficiently.”



“I am aware the budget for this year is over but I am also hopeful the government will increase the budget of the Ministry in the mid-year budget,” he added.

He also disclosed that some of the lawyers in the Attorney-General’s office work in containers.



He explained it would be the role of MPs to speak against these challenges and have them addressed.



He said due to the limited budgetary allocation for the ministry the office is not able to provide conducive office space for most of the lawyers working there.



Commenting on how to expand the campus of the Ghana law school, he noted that, the Ministry of Finance should resource them so they could expand.



He revealed the school has plans in expanding and opening new campuses to admit more students.