Buduburam: Over 1000 residents evicted following court order

File photo

Over a thousand residents of Sun City, a suburb of Buduburam in the Central Region, have been rendered homeless by a litigant in a land dispute.

The residents complained that they were not given sufficient time to vacate the area.



The residents were evicted from their homes by the litigant identified as SNBB under the supervision of a task force and the police. It was such an emotional spectacle.



The affected individuals’ personal possessions were removed from their rooms and locked with new padlocks provided by the plaintiff.



The litigant claims to have prevailed in court against the area’s property owners .

Some stranded residents shared their frustrations with Atinka News.



The DCE for Gomoa East, Hon Solomon Darko Quarm expressed worry and disappointment over the manner of eviction.



He, however, admonished stranded victims to go back to their houses until the right procedure is followed.