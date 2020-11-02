Bueyonye to host this year’s district farmers day celebration

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Simon Kweku Tetteh

Lower Manya Krobo municipality has selected Bueyonye, a suburb community, to host the district’s event of this year’s 36th farmers day celebration scheduled for Friday, November 6, 2020.

The 36th National Farmers Day celebration has been pushed back to November 6th, instead of the initial 4th December date due to the forthcoming General Election slated for December 7th 2020.



The National event will be hosted at Techiman in the Bono East Region. This year’s event is themed: “Agribusiness Development under Covid-19 – Opportunities and Challenges”,



The Nationwide event (Farmers Day) that is scheduled for every first Friday in December is meant to recognize and appreciate the substantial contribution of farmers and agriculture production to the socio-economic development of the Country.



Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Simon Kweku Tetteh in an address at the first ordinary meeting of the 2nd session of the 7th Assembly, called on everyone to partake in the event meant to celebrate farmers.

“Hon. Presiding member, Bueyonye has been selected as the venue for the District event of 36th Farmers Day celebration scheduled for Friday 6th November, 2020. Let me take this opportunity to invite all of you to the function.” he said.



The MCE urged the assembly members to inspire farmers in the various municipalities to attend and show their farm produce on the faithful day since it could be a perfect ground to generate income through sales.



“You must encourage our farmers to be present and exhibit their farm produce. They can make very good sales at the celebration.



Farmers day in Ghana is organized and celebrated under the auspices of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD).