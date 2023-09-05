Bugri Naabu admits using powerful spiritual men to secure top positions for people – Supt Asare alleges

Bugri Naabu former Northern Regional Chairman of NPP

Superintendent George Asare, one of the senior police officers implicated in the plot to remove Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akufo Dampare from office, has made a revelation about former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Bugri Naabu.

George Asare alleged that Bugri Naabu revealed to him how he has been employing the services of mallams, Imams, and powerful spiritual men to help others secure influential positions in the country.



The superintendent disclosed the details of a private conversation he had with Bugri Naabu wherein the politician personally requested the presence of these spiritual figures, to aid in their efforts to oust the IGP through spiritual means.



Appearing before a parliamentary committee investigating the matter, he revealed that Bugri Naabu had recommended three mallams for their mission.



“It was Chief Bugri Naabu who invited me to his office. I wasn’t lobbying for anybody. Chief Bugri Naabu made an emphatic statement about this thing, I want to quote him verbatim, but it will be difficult. All that he was trying to say was that this thing, we have to fight it, both physically and spiritually.



“And then he gave examples of people that he helped them fight for the positions spiritually. It was a private conversation; I don’t want to make it public here.



"But the spiritual one, he went further to show us which places we can go. So, it was on the premise of this that I made the statement that Alhaji, this one, you are the spiritual controller.



"Because you [Bugri Naabu] made us understand that I didn’t even know that, when you are fighting for a position, you have to fight it in two ways, both spiritually and physically,” he said.

According to him, despite emphasizing the Christian background and that of Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah, who was also captured on the leaked tape, Bugri Naabu reportedly remained resolute and even provided them with information about the locations of some powerful spiritual individuals who could assist them in their quest for power.



“I said that as for Master [COP George Alex Mensah] I don’t think he will buy into this idea of fighting this spiritually, because he’s a Christian. He [Bugri Naabu] mentioned some Imams, that can help pray for him [COP Alex Mensah].



"Some Imams can help him with prayers. Chief Bugri Naabu insisted that he has to also see some Mallams. He recommended about three, some in the North, and some from his village. It was Chief Bugri Naabu himself who came forth with that suggestion,” Supt. Asare insisted.



Superintendent Asare further claimed that the part of the leaked audio had been doctored because where he objected to the use of Mallams was edited out. As a result, he raises doubts about the authenticity and intent behind the leaked recording.



