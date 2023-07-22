Bugri Naabu’s interview has confirmed authenticity of leaked tape – Minority

Bugri Naabu former Northern Regional Chairman of NPP

The Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has stated unequivocally that the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu, has justified the group’s call for an investigation into the leaked tape involving the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

In an interview, Bugri Naabu is said to have confirmed that his aide and receptionist had been detained by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for questioning about the secret audio, which revealed the government’s plans to remove the IGP from office in order to rig the 2024 elections.



The Elembelle MP, Armah Kofi Buah stated that the parliamentary investigation into the matter must continue in order to determine the intent of those involved.



He described the tape as “alarming” to the parliamentary press corps on Friday, July 21, 2023.



The MP claimed he was the one who raised the issue on the House floor, after which the Speaker ordered the formation of a seven-member committee to investigate the matter.



If anyone had any doubts about the authenticity of the tape, he said, the interview in which Bugri Naabu admitted to being behind it should have dispelled them.

The lawmaker stressed that the interview Bugri Naabu granted ”confirmed that indeed that meeting took place and that leaked tape was authentic”.



”It is important that we revisit this matter. We also must know what the Interior Ministry is doing. It is also important that we know exactly what the Police Service is doing”.



He suggested that in order for the investigation to be thorough, all those involved in the leaked tape, including the police officer, be included.



He stated that the tape has everything to do with our stability, democracy, and national security.