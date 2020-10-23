Buhari is a failure and an irresponsible leader, he can’t control Nigeria - Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen, Deputy General Secretary of New Patriotic Party

Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen is ‘sick and tired’ of Africa and how its leaders are elected.

He bemoaned that Africa’s major problem is its choice of leaders and their selfish interest.



“How can a person like Idi Amin [a former President of Uganda] be a President in Africa?” he questioned in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie'.



Adding that, “The problem in Africa is not non-availability of resources, not non-availability of manpower, the problem is only one, bad leadership in some countries. Reckless and irresponsible leaders running some countries in Africa. And that is the problem we are facing in Africa.”



Nana Obiri Boahen was discussing the ‘uprising’ in Nigeria after the military opened fire on peaceful protestors at Lekki toll gate who were demanding from their government reforms in the police unit.

The special anti-corruption unit within the Nigerian police has been accused of unlawful brutality on citizens.



Nigerians have however called on their various authorities to address their grievances but all efforts have been unattended to with their President, Muhammadu Buhari going absolutely silence on the issues.



Nana Obiri Boahen who is appalled by Buhari’s governance maintained that, “he [Buhari] is a failure and an irresponsible leader. He can’t control Nigeria.”