Building a National Cathedral is not a sign of wisdom but failed leadership - Brogya Genfi

Brogya Genfi Owusu Bempahhh Former Ashanti regional Youth Organizer of the NDC, Brogya Genfi

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

A former Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer, Brogya Genfi has stated that building a Cathedral is not a sign of enlightenment while describing President Nana Akufo-Addo as a President who is not enlightened on how to make things work in the country.

Brogya Genfi questioned the allocation of state funds to the national cathedral project.

He called on Christians in Ghana to raise up and hold the government accountable.

“Christian community must tell the government things are not working in the country, the Muslim community and Traditional Chiefs must all tell the government things are just not working, people are suffering in this country and that’s very hurtful,” he said.

“The first urgent question is about the amount of taxpayers’ funds released for the National Cathedral project thus far.”

He claims the decision is insensitive to the plight of ordinary Ghanaians in the face of current economic difficulties.

Speaking with Kwaku Owusu Adjei(Patoo) on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9 he said: “The direction of this country is now in a precarious state that we can no longer keep quiet and accept all of this wanton dissipation of scarce resources to continue”.

The National Cathedral project was proposed by the government in March 2017 as a physical embodiment of national unity, harmony, and spirituality.

The $350-million inter-denominational cathedral will have an auditorium capable of seating 5,000 people, as well as chapels, and a baptistery.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor
