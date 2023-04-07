0
Building expert calls for review of 1992 Constitution to re-define housing as basic human right

Fri, 7 Apr 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A Building and Housing Expert, Professor Divine Ahadzie, has called for a redefinition of the country’s affordable housing system.

He described the country’s housing system as elitist, which favours the well-to-do in society.

According to him, a recent survey in some areas in Kumasi, show that individual tenants spend between 10 and 48 percent of their income on rent.

Professor Divine Ahadzie, who is the Head of the Centre for Settlement Studies at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, made these remarks during his inaugural lecture in Kumasi.

Professor Ahadzie, called for a review of the 1992 Constitution to re-define housing as a basic human right.

This will enable the governments to prioritize activities in the sector. He said with several calls to review the constitution, this is the right time to capture housing as a basic human right in it.

