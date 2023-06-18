Building robust infrastructure is a catalyst for Africa's prosperity - Asenso-Boakye

Francis Asenso-Boakye speaking at the event

Source: Ministry of Works and Housing

Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister for Works and Housing of Ghana, has emphasized the pivotal role of developing strong public infrastructure in promoting regional economic integration and prosperity in Africa. He has reaffirmed the government's commitment to expanding infrastructure projects to bridge development gaps within the country.

Speaking at the launch of the second “Africa Prosperity Dialogues” organized by the Africa Prosperity Network, Asenso-Boakye highlighted the necessity of robust and efficient infrastructure to support Africa's regional integration, economic growth, and overall development. He emphasized the significant infrastructure investment required across various sectors, including transportation networks, energy, affordable housing, and water supply and sanitation systems.



Recognizing that government efforts alone are insufficient, Asenso-Boakye stressed the importance of collaboration and partnerships with the private sector. He acknowledged the private sector's substantial investments, expertise, and experiences as vital components for the continent's development. Furthermore, he emphasized the significance of forging strong alliances with African governments, development institutions, private sector entities, and international organizations to mobilize financial resources, technical expertise, and knowledge sharing, expediting infrastructure development and achieving common objectives.



To accelerate progress, Asenso-Boakye emphasized the need to create an environment conducive to private sector investment in infrastructure. He cited the passage of the Public-Private Partnership Act, 2020 (Act 1039) under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's leadership as a testament to the government's commitment to leveraging private sector resources, experiences, and expertise.



Looking towards Agenda 2063, Minister Asenso-Boakye called for unity, self-reliance, and sustainable development. He encouraged participants to embrace Africa's rich cultural diversity and harness the continent's innovative spirit. Investing in infrastructure was identified as the foundation for a prosperous Africa, fostering inclusive growth, job creation, and improved living standards for all.



In conclusion, Minister Asenso-Boakye assured the audience of the government's unwavering commitment to infrastructure development, creating an enabling environment for private sector investment, and enhancing regional economic integration.

The Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2024 featured notable speakers such as Her Excellency Samira Bawumia as the keynote speaker, Dr. George Agyekum Donkor, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development, His Excellency Albert Muchanga, Commissioner for Trade and Industry at the African Union Commission, and His Excellency Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the AfCFTA Secretariat.



The launch of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2024 signifies a significant step forward in Africa's pursuit of regional integration, economic prosperity, and inclusive development. It serves as a unique platform for deliberation, idea exchange, and the forging of strategic partnerships.







