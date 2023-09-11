Builsa North NPP acclaims Thomas Alonsi as its parliamentary candidate for 2024 election

The NPP flag

The delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Builsa North Constituency of the Upper East Region have approved the candidature of the Director General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Thomas Kofi Alonsi as its parliamentary candidate for the 2024 election.

Thomas Alonsi was the only candidate from the consistency who picked nomination forms to represent the party in Parliament and was acclaimed by 290 polling station executives and 31 electoral area coordinators on Sunday, September 10, 2023.



The Municipal Electoral Officer, Sherrif Alhassan who supervised the exercise explained that there was the need for the acclamation of Thomas Alonsi by the delegates to show their approval of her candidature.



He introduced Thomas Alonsi to the delegates and the public as the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Builsa North Constituency.

Thomas Alonsi in his address entreated NPP members and supporters to preach the government policies and programmes to the citizenry for the party to win massively in the upcoming election.



He expressed his appreciation to the delegates for the confidence imposed on him and called for unity in the constituency.



He added that through hard work they could snatch the Builsa North Constituency seat from NDC and win the presidential polls as well.