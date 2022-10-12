Builsa South MP donates 660 mathsets to education directorate for onward distribution to BECE candidates

Builsa-South MP, Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South Constituency in Upper East Region, Dr. Clement Apaak has donated a total of 660 Mathematical sets to the Builsa South District education directorate for onward distribution to 657

Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates that would be sitting in for this year's exams in the district.



A total of 657 final-year Junior High School (JHS) students will write this year’s BECE from Monday, October 17-22, 2022 in the Builsa South District.



The personal aide to the MP Mr. Samari Sampson who presented the items to the District Education Director on behalf of the MP said, the donation formed part of measures by the MP to ensure that no candidate lacks basic learning inputs required for the examination and part of the MP’s commitment to ensuring the academic excellence in the BECE



Mr. Samari urged the candidates to focus on their studies to pass their examinations as the MP has a special package of two thousand Ghana cedis (2000:00) for any candidate who will get a single number.



"The MP is aware of the quality nature of teachers we have in our district though the conditions and the facilities are not the best but given out your best and with time he will also make his part as a representative and deputy ranking member of the education committee in Parliament do his best to improve the education system in the Builsa South District," he said.



Mr. Samari revealed that as part of the MP's efforts to ensure we have an improved educational system in the Builsa South District the MP made Ghana education service post about 32 teachers to the district and granted six teachers a studies leave to further their education.

The District Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mr. Thomas Kanlisi who received the items on behalf of the schools expressed his sincere gratitude to the MP for his timely intervention and commitment towards the upliftment of education in the Builsa South District.



Mr. Kanlisi noted that last year the MP came with similar support to the then candidates and it helps them a lot when they wrote the exams, the Districts scored 86 percent in the 2021 ranking by the GES.



The director also raised concerns about the quality of education in the district. He noted that despite all the support offered to the em by the MP and GES some of the candidates performances were very poor last year.



He added that only two candidates one male and one female succeeded in passing all the core subjects which is nothing to write home about.



Mr. Kanlisi noted that most of the teachers posted to the district are not willing to stay in the Builsa South District for long to help improve the quality of the education system in the district they only stay for the mandatory period and ask for a transfer to other Districts.



He appealed to Dr. Clement Apaak to work hard and get the district more teachers preferably native teachers who would not ask for transfer after the mandatory period in the district.