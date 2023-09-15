Builsa South MP expresses concern over threats to democracy

Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South Constituency

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South has raised a poignant question about the role of statesmen, moral and religious leaders, as well as organized labour unions, in safeguarding the interests of the citizens.

The concerned MP's tweet underscored the importance of vigilance in the face of what he perceives as manipulation of public and state institutions, posing a significant threat to the country's democracy.



In his tweet, he questioned the apparent silence of influential groups and leaders in the face of what he believes to be concerning conduct by the Electoral Commission (EC) and the posture of the Supreme Court (SC).



"Statesmen/women, moral/religious leaders, unions/organised labour watch on as public and state institutions are manipulated to work against the interest of citizens," the MP tweeted, drawing attention to the perceived erosion of democratic values on Friday, September 15, 2023.





Statesmen/women, moral/religious leaders, unions/organised labour watch on as public and state institutions are manipulated to work against the interest of citizens. Are these groups not aware that the conduct of the EC and the posture of the SC is dangerous to our democracy? — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) September 15, 2023









