Builsa South MP repairs 43 broken boreholes in his constituency

Dr. Clement Apaak Clement Apaak2 1140x570 Dr. Clement Apaak Dr. Clement Apaak Dr. Clement Apaak Dr Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South

Sun, 2 Jul 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Builsa South seat in the Upper East region, Dr. Clement Apaak, has repaired 43 broken boreholes in the area.

According to the vociferous MP, the entire cost of the project was calculated at GHS 103,100.

The Al-Shaa Company first repaired 38 of the 43 boreholes at a cost of GHS 99,200, while Akanbongnaaba restored the remaining five (5) at GHS 3,900.

Dr. Apaak noted that boreholes would help alleviate the water challenges facing his constituency.

He said he was elected to serve his people, not the other way around.

The Builsa South MP promised to be there for his constituents either in parliament or out of parliament.

‘’My first duty as an MP is to see to the welfare of my people, and that is exactly what I am doing’’, he said.

Phase one of the project witnessed the completion of 29 boreholes for GHS 54,800.

Meanwhile, a KG Block has been completed, and two are ongoing.

