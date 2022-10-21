Builsa Traditional Council bans get-togethers after parties, for BECE candidates

File photo

The Builsa traditional council in the Upper East Region has introduced new measures to restrict the Junior high school (JHS) candidates who undertaking this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) from participating in get-togethers and jams within the Builsa traditional area after their final paper.

This was made known in a statement cited by this reporter from the traditional council.



Read the statement below



On behalf of the Builsa Traditional Council and in my own interest, I wish to convey my felicitations to all JHS students on the occasion of the BECE Examination and wish them a resounding success and the best of luck in the examination. It is our fervent hope and prayers that you would make yourselves, your parents, teachers, and the Council proud and that your



hardwork would pay off.



I wish to state unequivocally that there shall be no holding of get-togethers and jams within the Buluk Traditional Area this year 2022 or any after-party.



This is to avoid the many several bad incidents which include teenage pregnancies, fierce fights and injuries, theft, and drug/substance abuse.

The traditional council also called on the Management of the Ghana Education Service in Buluk to draw the attention of all Head Teachers of Basic Schools that holding Get-together with jams is not welcomed henceforth.



I call on jams as well as drinking spot operators to desist from attempting to carry out the activity, in any form or shape they may intend to brand it, as this would not be tolerated within the Builsa Traditional Area anymore.



It is my firm belief that together we call all help keep safe our lovely young pupils from the dangers that these events bring about.



Signed by Paramount Chief and Overlord for the Builsa Traditional Area,



His Royal Majesty Nab Azagsuk Azantiow II.