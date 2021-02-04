Buipe-Tamale accident: Highway Authority must act immediately - Bernard Mornah

Former national chairman of PNC, Bernard Mornah

Former National Chairman of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah has called on the Ghana Highway Authorities to address issues causing accidents on the Buipe-Tamale stretch immediately.

He described as worrying the lot of lives that have been lost on that stretch, pointing that of the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Yapei-Kusor who had an accident on that road and died.



Many accidents have been recorded on that stretch, even with the recent one that took 18 lives.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, hosted by Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Bernard Mornah attributed the erection of unofficial speed ramps by residents to the continuous accidents which occurs on that road.



He was of the view that the recent accident and others that have happened could be avoided, saying that people’s inability to observe certain standards is the cause of the accidents.



“Accidents do happen, even when walking or riding a horse or motor; but there are some we can avoid. Our inability to observe certain standards is the cause of accidents. Speed ramps, yes, but illegitimate speed ramps, no!,” he said.

He added that, “Someone can just get up and erect speed ramps which are not official. Some go and cut log, fetch sand and cover it and it’s not even a ramp, its a mountain and some of them you have to get down and clear the place so that you can go.”



Bernard Mornah urged residents to make their concerns known to the right or approved channels and not erect speed ramps unnecessarily.



“If they have concerns, they have to go through approved channels, you don’t get up to do speed ramps. Let us pass through those channels and ensure that those speed ramps are done in conformity with standards,” he said.



He also noted that fatigue on the part of the drivers have contributed to those accidents.



He underscored the need for red stops to prevent drivers from doing more hours even when they are tired.