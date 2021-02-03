Buipe-Tamale road accident claims 17 lives, 44 others injured

The mangled Yutong bus

An accident at Sarekyekura, near Fufulso on the Buipe-Tamale road has claimed the lives of seventeen people.

Sixteen persons made up of twelve male adults, three female adults, and one female child all died on the spot, reports citinewsroom.com.



A police statement said, “Yutong buses with registration numbers GT 3345-16 and AC 1699-20 with about 45 persons onboard each of the vehicles were travelling from Kumasi to Zebila and from Garu to Kumasi [respectively].



It stated further that some other 45 passengers who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to the hospital.

“Forty-five persons on board the two vehicles sustained various degrees of injury and were rushed to Buipe Polyclinic and Holistic Medicare Hospital, Buipe for treatment. One female adult later died whilst receiving treatment at Holistic Medicare Hospital bringing the death toll to seventeen,” the statement said.



Meanwhile, the police are making efforts at tracing the drivers of the vehicles involved in the accident while the deceased persons have all been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital Mortuary.



“Efforts are being made to tow the accident vehicles to the station and trace both suspect drivers to assist in the investigation. Meanwhile, the deceased persons have been conveyed to Tamale Teaching Hospital Mortuary for preservation awaiting identification and autopsy,” the statement noted.