Buipe-Wura calls for calm, peace and unity in Buipe

The Buipewura Jinapor II

Source: Adu Gyamfi, Contributor

The paramount chief of the Buipe traditional area, Buipe-Wura Jinapor II, has urged the youth of Buipe to exercise maximum restraint and ensure peace prevails in the traditional area.

The Buipe-Wura made this call following persistent demands and agitations from a section of the youth that people of Fulani extraction who are currently residing in Mande a suburb of Buipe are forcibly ejected from their homes.



The Buipe-Wura stated that "Buipe is the only place we call home adding that it is incumbent on all of us, particularly our youth to protect this home and make it a safer place for all of us irrespective of tribal affiliation so we continue to enjoy our everyday lives without threats or intimidations."



It will be recalled that a section of the youth held a press briefing insisting the indigens can no longer coexist with the Fulani community and therefore threatened to forcibly eject them if their call is not heeded.



The threats from the youth come on the heels of an allegation that the Buipe-Wura has installed a Fulani man as a traditional chief of Buipe, but the allegation has been swiftly dismissed by the Buipe palace insisting that on the contrary a Gonja royal known as Mr. Abdulai Alhassan (from the Chinchako gate) was rather enskinned as the substantive chief of Mande.



In an earlier statement from the Buipe Traditional Council, the Youth Chief of the Buipe Palace, Chief Shansudeen Kibasibe raised serious concern about the threat by the youth group to invade the Buipe palace on Sunday 18th December 2022 if their demands are not met.

The statement further noted that nobody of Fulani extraction has been enskinned as a traditional chief contrary to the misinformation being peddled by the group.



Reports indicate that all attempts by the Regional Minister and elders of the community to persuade the group from their threats have fallen on deaf ears.



The Buipe palace has, however, insisted that the Buipe-Wura can not take the law into his own hands and forcibly eject Fulanis, who have co-existed peacefully with indigens for decades.



Chief Jinapor has since reiterated his call for peace and mutual cooperation amongst all the tribes in Buipe, adding that is the surest way to economic development.