Buipewura Jinapor II officially announces death of Yagbonwura to Akufo-Addo

Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional, Jinapor II

The Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional Area on Tuesday, 21 February led a delegation to announce to President Akufo-Addo, the saddened demise of the Overlord of Gonja Yagbonwura, Prof. Tuntumba Bore Essa I.

The Buipewra said the Overlord’s demise occurred on Saturday, the 5th of February 2023, at about 2am at the Jakpa Palace in Damongo, adding that the King of the Gonja Land was laid to rest on the 6th of February, 2023 at the Royal Mausoleum at Mankuma in the Bole district of the Savannah Region according to custom and tradition of the Gonja Kingdom.



The Gonja Kingdom he said, has a good record of laid down system of chieftaincy succession according to custom and tradition especially when it comes to the Yagbon skin.



The Buipewura therefore assured President Akufo-Addo of a smooth and peaceful process of selecting a new Yagbonwura.

He touted some of the good works of the late King saying “His Majesty served his whole life in the local government sector and in the chieftaincy institution. He was a member of the three EMINENT CHIEFS who found lasting peace to Dagbon. His Majesty was a peace loving OVERLORD and father for all in every aspect of the life he lived”



Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor went on to officially invite President Akufo-Addo to the 7th DAY ADUA of the late Overlord of Gonja which he said is slated for the 25th and 26th of February 2023 at the Jakpa Palace. “Mr. President, your presence will be highly anticipated on the 26th of February to join the people of Savannah Region to mourn our late Overlord”.



The President of the Republic on his part, assured the King and his delegation that he will be present at the funeral and also expressed heartfelt condolences to the family and the Gonja Kingdom, adding that the whole country is mourning with the Chiefs and the people of the Savannah Region.