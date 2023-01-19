Buipewura invalidates appointment of Ibrahim Musah as fulani youth chief following agitations

Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional Area, Buipewura Jinapor II

The Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional Area and Vice President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, Buipewura Jinapor II has quashed the appointment of Ibrahim Musah Bure as Fulani Youth Chief.

Buipewura Jinapor II made this known when he addressed the people of Buipe on matters of social concern in a press conference on Monday, 16th January 2023, at his palace in Buipe.



Ibrahim Musah Bure's appointment as a Fulani Youth Chief of a community called Mande, a suburb of Buipe some weeks ago sparked a lot of chaos among aggrieved youth who mounted several demonstrations to get the appointing authority to rescind his decision



Buipewura in his presser explained that the annulment of Ibrahim Musah Bure forms part of his commitment to ensuring lasting peace and tranquillity in the Buipe area.



The revered chief as part of measures to address challenging issues in the traditional area constituted a Seven Member Committee, which included some members of the youth to come up with possible recommendations for implementation.



He stressed that the committee in conjunction with the District Security Council ( DISEC ) presented a roadmap for his consideration which he did not edit or alter, but wholeheartedly accepted the content of the recommendations and adopted it leading to the annulment of the earlier decision to enskin Ibrahim Musah Bure as mande Fulani Youth Chief.



After denouncing the position of Ibrahim Musah Bure as Fulani Youth Chief for Mande in the Buipe area, Buipewura said he was shocked to the bone to hear that some members of the youth group in connivance with none-indigenes went on a vandalism spree destroying and setting houses of people of Fulani extraction on fire.

He noted with concern, how some disgruntled elements are determined to derail the peace process and also, ferment trouble in the Buipe area.



The chief pledged his commitment and determination to ensure peace, not only in the Buipe area, but the entire Gonjaland, adding that, "I will continue with the implementation of the recommendations of the committee and will not allow any such barbaric acts to derail the peace process".



He, however, called on the security agencies to ensure that criminal activities are isolated from traditional matters and that whoever is found capable of the heinous crime of arson faces the full rigours of the law.



The traditional ruler urged his subjects and the youth in particular to exercise restraint in the face of unprovoked aggression.



The Chairman of the Seven Member Committee, Danyanpewura Iddisah, said the committee in its findings has established that no land has been sold in bulk to any individual or the Fulani community in the Buipe area.



He said the lands at the Mande suburb are available to individuals or groups for development through the newly enskinned Mandewura, Alhassan J.B. Abdulai.