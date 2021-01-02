Buipewura organises special end of year prayers and dinner at Buipe

Vice- President of the Gonja Traditional Council Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor

The Vice- President of the Gonja Traditional Council Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor (II) climaxed year 2020 on 31st December 2020 with special prayers by both Muslims and Christians at the Forecourt of the Jinapor (II) Palace at Buipe. Thank you.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Buipewura Mr Prince Gbanso said the Islamic prayers were led by the Sakpari Imam (Buipe Imam) Alhaji Seidu and other Imams in the Gonja Kingdom.



He said another prayer was observed by the Christian faith led by Most Rev. Peter Paul Yelezuome Angkyier, Bishop of the Ecclesiastical Diocese of Damongo.



According to Mr Prince Gbanso, Jirah Buipewura (II) who is also the Vice- President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs said “although the year 2020 was challenging, the world is hinted with one of greatest pandemic COVID-19 in the 21st Century. Many lives loss and everything destructed. We loss precious lives. Rest In Peace to all gone souls may meet their creator in peace.



Gbanso also quoted Buipewura as having said; “situation of this nature builds our faith and brings us closer to our creator.



Above all, we still thank almighty God for how far he has brought us. If you are lucky to witness another successful transition of 366 days you must celebrate in appreciation of what the Lord has done for you”.

In a related development, Jirah Buipewura on the night of 1st January 2021 organized special dinner that saw musical performances featuring Artist from Gonjaland like Abudu Kawsagu, G-Girl Sumaya, R.K Wuchare and others.



The musical performance forms part of Buipewura Jinapor ‘s willingness to promote Gonjaland musicians.



His Royal Majesty Buipewura admonished the youth to venture into all fields to unearth their various talents to contribute their respective quota to national development.



He said; “We must fellow the path that promotes state cohesion than, paths leads to distraction”.