Bukom Astroturf now drying line for community folks

Photo of the turf turned drying line

The Bukom Astroturf built by the government in the run-up to the 2020 general elections has been left to ruin over what community folks describe as mismanagement of the facility.

Residents in the area have also accused the government of doing a shoddy job with the construction of the Astroturf. They say the facility was constructed in a haste in the run-up to the 2020 elections to win votes in the constituency.



The Coastal Development Authority under the ”one constituency one million dollars’ initiative constructed the Bukom Turf



The facility, situated within the heart of Bukom was built to unearth football talents in the community, a community that has produced soccer greats like Stephen Appiah, and Laryea Kingston, amongst others.



But, barely two years after its construction, the facility is in a sorry state and unable to serve its purpose.



GHOne TV’s Nana Ama Agyemang visited the site and spoke to a resident James [not his real name] who lamented bitterly. He said

“Within a year of construction, the park began deteriorating. It’s as if it was done for the general election and not at the best quality for us. This shouldn’t be the case; they should give us the best benefit for old times.”



“The pitch now serves as a drying line when it is meant for football. The pitch is in a poor state due to politicization; that should cease so that the pitch is fixed/”



During GHOne TV’s visit to the pitch, the once busiest ground for football was completely empty but now useful for animal grazing.



Agyemang reports that parts of the iron fence are broken whiles the artificial grass is completely worn out. Pockets of refuse and recycled waste materials were dumped on the facility.



Contrary to allegations by the residents, the CEO of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) Jerry Ahmed Shuib, stated that the Bukom Astroturf park was not handed to the authority by the constructor.

According to him, the facility was yet to be commissioned before the community members started using the pitch.



He said “we locked the pack because the contractor has not handed it to us. But the residents broke in to play football from morning till the next day. When the astroturf was very good and clean, business was booming. But they haven’t handed over,”



He however intimidated that the pitch will be run by a private entity if the people of Bukom do not allow for the Astroturf to be renovated and put to good use.



“We’ll rather do them and run them at a rate that you’ll be required to pay before usage. So we’ll get a private person and they’re already on board.”