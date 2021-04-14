Bukonor chief hails Zipline

Nene Jacob Tei Kofi has hailed Zipline for saving lives in the Eastern Region

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

The Chief of Bukonor in the Yilo Krobo District of the Eastern Region, Nene Jacob Tei Kofi, has hailed medical drones’ delivery company, Zipline, for contributing immensely to saving lives in the Eastern Region.

He said Zipline has been making positive impacts in health care delivery in the Eastern Region for which it deserves to be commended.



He made this known in an interview with the media, saying he can personally attest to the fact that Zipline has been of immense help to the health sector in the region.



According to him, "Zipline has been doing better projects" and "helping people."



For instance, he stated that before Zipline started delivering anti-snake venoms, residents who suffered snake bites were relying on herbal medicines. But, that, he said, was not always safe.

However, he said, with the coming of Zipline, residents who suffer snake bites are now receiving treatment in real time with anti-venoms that are being delivered by Zipline's medical drones.



According to him, recently, there was a reported snake bite and within a matter of minutes, Zipline delivered anti-venom and the victim survived. “This is a far departure from what we experienced in the olden days. I remember when I had a snake bite somewhere in 1987, it was a real miracle to survive. Today, technology is making things move right on the go. Government and all Ghanaians, for that matter, must support Zipline to succeed,” he said.



Yilo Krobo is one of the areas being served by the Omenako distribution centre of Zipline. Currently, over 1000 medical facilities benefit from the lifesaving health delivery system within the operational areas of Zipline. Many health officials have so far expressed satisfaction with how the services have tremendously supported in the delivery of emergency medical components including blood to save the lives of patients.