Bulldog eulogises, Mahama, Ibrahim after release from NIB custody

Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog

Artiste manager, Nana Asiamah Hanson, known in showbiz circles as Bulldog has heaped praises on the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama and his brother, Ibrahim Mahama for showing concern towards his case.

According to him, he was humbled to have received calls from these two especially.



He also lauded the executives of the NDC for standing by him during the turbulent time he had this week.



Taking to his social media page to show appreciation, he stated that, “Innumerable thanks to my big brothers His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and Ibrahim Mahama. Your Excellency, the consolatory call and wise counsel was humbling! God bless you sir.”



“To the national organizer of the NDC, comrade Joshua Akamba, the entire executive, leadership, rank and file of the National Democratic Congress around the world, words cannot express my appreciation for the concern and support. Thank you so much,” he added.



Bulldog further expressed gratitude to the entertainment industry for their unflinching support.

The artiste manager was reportedly arrested by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for threatening President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on UTV's United Showbiz.



He's been granted bail of GH¢70,000.00 with three sureties.



Read his Instragram post below.



