Bulletproof ‘juju’ fails: Bloody scene as young man shot in belly during test

A young man sustained life-threatening injury when he claimed immunity from gunshots daring a shooter to aim at him directly because he was fortified.

When the shot went off a rifle into his stomach area, he fell on his back as onlookers entered a frenzy asking that he be sent to the hospital.



A video of the incident has been shared widely on social media platforms, especially on Twitter.



GhanaWeb is unable as yet to ascertain where and when the incident took place.



The one minute and 41 seconds video starts with a masked guy boasting about immunity to gunshots threatening those who always turn to the gun or knives when they have issues to thrash out.



“Those of you who go for a gun or knife when we have issues with you, knives don’t cut he body, as for guns, they have been fired and nothing happened,” he said.



He goes on to show a live bullet and asks that a shooter inserts it into the barrel of a rifle. He is then joined by another guy with rasta in black T-shirt and shorts.

They hold each others’ hands in clenched fists before the masked guy instructs the gun to be fired.



It goes off.



Then the guy in all black swings in the opposite direction whiles their fists are still clenched. It is then that the masked guy realizes his colleague is falling off from the impact of the gunshot.



With his hand on his belly, the victim is seen falling backwards into a shrub.



The masked guy shouts “Hei Jesus” twice and orders “let’s take him to the hospital.”





