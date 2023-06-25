Bullion van attack: Why wasn't policeman wearing bulletproof vest? - Kwesi Pratt asks

Veteran journalist, Kwesi Pratt has raised questions about the bullion van attack at Ablekuma Fanmilk in Accra which resulted in the death of a Police officer.

Four armed robbers shot and killed a Police officer guarding the bullion van which reportedly stopped at a fuel station to refill its tank.



A CCTV camera captured the moment when robbers riding a motorcycle ambushed the van immediately after it parked at the fuel station.



The robbers made away with a sum of money and a gun belonging to the late Police officer.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Kwesi Pratt asked some questions worth answering as he found the incident perplexing.



"The robber who got down was wielding a gun, is that the Police officer didn't see him approaching the vehicle? Also, what was the bullion van doing at a fuel station and if it was going to collect money, what precautionary measures were taken? Why wasn't the Police officer wearing armored uniform?", he asked, stressing he cannot fathom the incident.

"If the Police officer was wearing a bulletproof vest, maybe he might not have died", he added.



Mr. Pratt also expressed concerns over the treatment of Police officers in the country, lamenting about how they are under-resourced and the need for them to be protected.



"What sin have the Police committed against us to deserve all these?", he further asked and demanded "the Police also need protection...It is about time to take good care of the Police".



